Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden joined by son Hunter on campaign trail at California fundraiser

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Joe Biden says he's in touch with his roots; GOP mega-donors pour money into Trump campaignVideo

Joe Biden says he's in touch with his roots; GOP mega-donors pour money into Trump campaign

Campaign Trail Mix: Joe Biden tries to win over Democrats in rural Iowa; Politico reports President Trump is cashing six-figure checks from famous Republican donors.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden joined his father on the campaign trail at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the first time Friday.

Hunter Biden appeared alongside his new wife Melissa Cohen and daughter Finnegan at the home of Pasadena City Councilmember John Kennedy.

Some political observers say the controversies in Hunter Biden’s personal life are a potential liability for his father’s campaign, and the former vice president has spoken recently about his son’s struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN FACING POSSIBLE FALLOUT FROM SON'S MESSY PERSONAL LIFE, BUSINESS DEALS

Hunter Biden, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden attend an event in Washington, April 12, 2016. (Getty Images)

Hunter Biden, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden attend an event in Washington, April 12, 2016. (Getty Images)

"Hunter is my heart,” the elder Biden said in a recent interview. "He's fighting. He's never given up."

Before marrying Cohen in May, Hunter Biden had recently split from Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s widow. Last month, a woman in Arkansas alleged he fathered her child. He also has potentially troublesome Obama-era business ties to Ukraine, as well as other dealings in China and Romania that have drawn scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the campaign seemed to balk at such concerns Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to community faith leaders after serving breakfast during a visit to Dulan's Soul Food on Crenshaw, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to community faith leaders after serving breakfast during a visit to Dulan's Soul Food on Crenshaw, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

"Let's take this Biden family and take them all to the White House,” Kennedy told the small group of donors gathered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finnegan attended another California fundraiser with her grandfather Thursday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.