Giuliani's lawyer says he has hard drive with Hunter Biden texts, emails, videos of 'compromising positions'

A lawyer for President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News on Wednesday he has obtained a hard drive containing some 40,000 emails, thousands of text messages, and photographs and videos of Hunter Biden – the son of former Vice President Joe Biden – in "very compromising positions."

Attorney Robert Costello confirmed the explosive revelations, first reported by the New York Post, that an Apple MacBook Pro alleged to have belonged to the younger Biden was disassembled and an external hard drive was turned over to the FBI in December – after the computer repair shop owner in Biden's home state of Delaware notified federal investigators about their existence.

The Post reported that the broken laptop was dropped off in April 2019, but nobody returned to collect it or pay the bill. It was unclear who dropped off the laptop.

Costello said the laptop was inoperable, but it remained unclear if the FBI retrieved the contents – and if it still existed. However, he underscored that he had in his possession a copy of the hard drive with tens of thousands of potentially damaging correspondence pertaining to Hunter Biden's Ukraine dealings, which also implicate his high-profile father.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Among the deluge of documents allegedly obtained by Giuliani and Costello: sexually explicit photographs and footage of Hunter Biden, as well as email correspondence dating back to May 2014 that seemingly demonstrated how the son introduced his father – then the vice president – to a Ukrainian businessman and Burisma adviser despite a cloud of ethical concerns.

The email appeared to counter claims by Joe Biden, who has maintained that he has "never spoken to (his) son about (his) overseas business dealings."

Over the past year, Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings have garnered increased questions and concerns, with Trump repeatedly claiming that Joe Biden crossed corruption lines in his handling of Ukraine matters, given his son had a well-compensated position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019.

The findings from a Senate Intelligence Committee probe, released last month, went so far as to indicate that Hunter Biden engaged in "potential criminal activity" with financial transactions between "Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals."

George Mesires, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, declined to comment on specifics pertaining to the documents, instead underscoring that the former New York City mayor Giuliani had long pushed and propagated "conspiracy theories" against his client, the Post reported.

Mesires did not immediately respond to an email request for further comment.