Hunter Biden ‘100% certain’ he’ll be cleared of wrongdoing in DOJ investigation

Hunter Biden said he's "100% certain" that he'll be cleared of any wrongdoing in a Department of Justice investigation into his finances during an interview Sunday.

The "CBS Sunday Morning" interview came ahead of the scheduled Tuesday release of Biden's memoir "Beautiful Things."

The president's son said he couldn't go into much detail regarding the investigation.

"But I can say this: I'm cooperating completely. And I'm absolutely certain -- I'm 100% certain -- that at the end of the investigation, I will be cleared of any wrongdoing," he said. "And all I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."

Biden also revealed that his father calls him "at least" every night and has for years.

"I’ll tell you why. Because he’s lost [loved ones]. He, like me, knows what it’s like not to be able to pick up the phone and talk to your son," Hunter Biden said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden's tax affairs, Fox News first reported in December. The investigation, according to a source familiar with the matter, began in 2018.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Biden said in a statement in December. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

President Biden has vowed that he will stay out of the DOJ investigation of his son.

The DOJ asked a slew of Trump-era federal prosecutors to resign earlier this year but notably kept on Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the investigation into the younger Biden. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president made the decision to keep on Weiss to "fulfill his promise of maintaining independence."

Hunter Biden's foreign entanglements have been a source of controversy for the Biden administration in its early days.

In February, Psaki said Hunter Biden was still "working to unwind his investment" in a Chinese equity fund, despite a promise from President Biden that his family would not hold foreign investments during his presidency.

