Hunter Biden could face federal probe for allegedly illegally buying firearm if GOP's demands come true

More than 20 House Republicans are calling on President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to investigate the Hunter Biden for allegedly falsifying information in order to obtain a firearm.

"I write to ask that you publicly commit to investigate allegations that Hunter Biden falsified information during a background check in order to illegally obtain a firearm should you be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)," Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) wrote in a letter to Biden’s nominee for ATF Director.

The letter, which was obtained by the Daily Caller, was signed by 23 other House Republicans.

The letter is in reference to Hunter Biden claiming in 2018 that he had never used illegal substances when he had been discharged from the military for his past drug use just five years prior, according to Politico.

"Since lying on a background check form is a felony," the letter states, "this allegation merits an investigation."

"Allegations of this crime are no less serious when leveled at Hunter Biden," it adds.

The Republican lawmakers then urged Biden’s ATF director nominee to investigate the matter, should he be confirmed.

'...hold all Americans to the same standard...'

"Your public commitment to hold all Americans to the same standard would demonstrate a good faith effort to maintain the rule of law and keep all Americans safe," they wrote.