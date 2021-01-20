Hunter Biden appears for inauguration ceremonies amid federal probe, says ‘all good’

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who has been under federal investigation, appeared at the Capitol on Wednesday for his father's inauguration ceremony.

The younger Biden entered through the Senate carriage entrance, accompanied by his wife and infant son.

"All good, Hunter responded to a reporter asking for his thoughts about the day.

The federal probe, a government source told Fox News in December, was predicated, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions that another source said were related to transactions involving China and other foreign countries.

In December, Hunter Biden acknowledged the probe but maintained he handled his affairs "legally."

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said at the time.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and the possible involvement of his father had been an issue during the 2020 presidential campaign, after emails reported to have been from Hunter’s laptop revealed conversations related to business with a Chinese-owned company.

With a new administration comes a new attorney general. Biden’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, still has to face a confirmation hearing. A spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News that it is "very likely" that the Hunter Biden probe will be addressed at the hearing.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, said before Garland’s nomination that Biden "will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates."

There had been talk towards the end of President Trump’s administration that a special counsel could be appointed to ensure that the investigation is not impacted by new DOJ leadership, but former Attorney General Bill Barr said he had "not seen a reason" to appoint one.

