Michigan results from 'hundreds of thousands' of ballots may arrive by day's end

Poll workers across Michigan are counting "hundreds of thousands" of ballots in an attempt to deliver results in the crucial battleground state by Wednesday.

The 156,000 ballots outstanding are mostly absentee and are expected to help Democratic nominee Joe Biden clinch a key state in the path to the Whtie House.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE UNDECIDED: WHERE THINGS STAND IN THE UNCALLED BATTLEGROUNDS

The votes are from the state's largest jurisdictions, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren and Sterling Heights.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden remained ahead of Trump by about 16,000 votes, with 95% of reporting complete, according to Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

A Biden official told Fox News the campaign is confident that it will win the state of Michigan and that the results will be available by midday.

As the country anxiously waits, Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson attempted to assure constituents that "no matter how long it takes ... their ballots will be counted."

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

"Michigan update: recently updated and reported results now include absentee ballots voted by citizens in Livonia and Dearborn. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids still have yet to fully complete and report their tabulation of every ballot," Benson said in a post on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs. The historically blue state was flipped red by Trump in 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton by a little more than 10,000 votes.