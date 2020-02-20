Hundreds camp out overnight ahead of Trump rally in Colorado

President Trump is gearing up for a rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, but many supporters have already been there for quite some time, braving cold temperatures and camping out overnight with the hopes of securing prime spots for the first-come, first-served event.

The line began forming Wednesday morning for the rally, which is set for Thursday at 5 p.m., local time, with people bringing along tents, space heaters, and sleeping bags, Fox affiliate KXRM reported. Overnight and early morning temperatures were in the teens.

Doors open at the venue at 1 p.m. Those who do not manage to get in will be able to watch on an outdoor screen.

While supporters began gathering on Wednesday night, Trump was holding another rally in Phoenix, Ariz., where he took shots at Democrats and touted the country's low unemployment rate.

Trump had kicked off the rally by paying tribute to World War II veteran Irvin Julian, who was carried into the rally by two Trump supporters, a clip of which circulated on social media.

"I don't know if he knows it. He’s right now the hottest celebrity in the world. Maybe even hotter than Trump," the president said.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.