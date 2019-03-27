Huckabee: Schiff should ‘shut up’ if he doesn’t have evidence of collusion

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is the latest Republican to hit back at Rep. Adam Schiff. On “The Todd Starnes Show,” Huckabee said Wednesday that if the California Democrat has evidence of collusion, he needs to show it or shut up.

“You still have people like Adam Schiff going out there, and saying we have evidence of collusion. Well, if you do, bring it to the Capitol steps, and lay it out there, and let the rest of us see it. If you don't, shut up because we're sick of it,” Huckabee said. “Mueller couldn't find it with $30 million,19 highly partisan Democrat lawyers, and an unlimited amount of subpoena power in interviewing 500 witnesses. I'm pretty sure Adam Schiff doesn't have something that Mueller didn't have.”

REP. MARK GREEN: REP. ADAM SCHIFF IS A CONSPIRACY THEORIST WHO NEEDS TO RESIGN

For two years, Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, seemed to be on every talk and late-night show sounding ominous warnings about what special counsel Robert Mueller might find about President Trump. But Mueller found no coordination or conspiracy involving Trump, his campaign and the Russian government, the Justice Department said Sunday. That sparked furious GOP calls for the California Democrat to resign from the committee or Congress as the Trump administration went on the offensive, with the 2020 elections nearing.

“There are a lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country,” Trump said Monday in the Oval Office, without elaborating. “Those people will certainly be looked at.”

Whatever kind of examination the president has in mind for “those people,” Schiff appears to be the top of the list.

Schiff, a lawyer who has served in Congress since 2001, ranged far and frequently across the media landscape in interviews about the Mueller investigation. In his sober, mild-mannered style, Schiff at times came close to sounding like he believed Trump had broken the law, Republicans said.

More than any other example, Republicans on Monday pointed to a March, 2017 appearance on MSNBC in which Schiff said, “there is more than circumstantial evidence now” of a relationship between Russia and Trump’s associates.

In December of that year, Schiff said on CNN: “The Russians offered help, the campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help and the president made full use of that help. That is pretty damning, whether it is proof beyond a reasonable doubt of conspiracy or not.”

And in May of last year, Schiff said on ABC that the Russian trolling of Democratic National Committee emails is “like Watergate in the sense that you had a break-in at the Democratic headquarters, in this case a virtual one, not a physical break-in, and you had a president as part of a cover-up,” he said. Schiff said later that the Russia investigation is “a size and scope probably beyond Watergate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff was defiant on Monday, repeating his assertion that evidence of collusion is in “plain sight.” He said he accepts Mueller’s conclusion that he could not prove a criminal conspiracy with Russia, but said his committee’s investigative work will go on.

“For whatever reason over the last year and a half, the president has viewed me as a threat,” he told The Associated Press. “His allies in Congress have likewise come to his assistance in attacking me. It comes with the job, and I take it as a sign of effectiveness that they feel the need to go after me.”

Schiff is far from the only Democrat to use provocative rhetoric about Trump and his campaign. But it was his words that were getting the most attention from Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, which featured Schiff prominently on lists of Democrats who had publicly suggested a link between Trump and his 2016 campaign, and Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.