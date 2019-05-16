Howie Carr: US attorney investigating origins of Russia probe will be 'very hard to smear'

Radio host Howie Carr said U.S. Attorney John Durham will be very hard to “smear as a partisan” as he conducts a review of the Russia probe's origins.

Fox News reported on Monday that Attorney General Bill Barr had assigned Durham, 68, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to conduct the inquiry into allegations of misconduct and possibly improper government surveillance on the Trump campaign in 2016.

On “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Carr noted that Durham has worked on multiple high-profile probes, including the FBI’s handling of Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger and the CIA’s handling of terrorism suspects in custody.

He added that Durham has conducted special investigations under both Democrat-appointed and Republican-appointed attorney generals.

“He’s going to be very hard to smear as a partisan,” Carr said, pointing out that although Durham is a Republican, he was endorsed by Connecticut’s two Democratic senators when he was appointed by President Trump.

Carr said Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe has already had a “chilling effect” on some of the Justice Department and FBI officials whose conduct may be probed.

He pointed to former FBI Director James Comey, who Carr said is “lashing out” at departing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others, and former top FBI lawyer James Baker, who qualified his claim that everything in the Russia probe was lawful by adding, “at least based on every piece of information that I have.”

“This is what happens in the early stages of a criminal investigation,” Carr said.

