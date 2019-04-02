Howard Schultz, pondering 2020 run, says Americans need 'leadership they can trust'

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz hasn’t officially announced a White House run, but he told Fox News that if he'd work with both Republicans and Democrats in the White House.

Schultz, who could conceivably run as an independent, told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday and Thursday that whether President Trump gets a second term or a Democrat unseats him, partisanship would continue to inhibit real change.

“If we embrace the status quo," he said, "we're going to get more of the same.”

Schultz went on to say that his vision for the White House would be one where he worked with both Republicans and Democrats, putting party affiliations aside.

“I'm willing to work with both parties. I'm willing to take the best ideas of both parties and bring the American people together.”

Some prominent Dems say Schultz's entry in the race would split voters and guarantee Trump a second term.

If nothing changes, the ex-CEO argued, “it's going to get worse certainly over the next 18 months. And what I'm saying is, American people are longing, longing ... for leadership they can trust and a person who can bring the country together. And I believe if I run for president I can do that."

Schultz will be featured at a town hall airing on Fox News on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Fox News’ Victor Garcia contributed to this report.