Howard Schultz: Republicans and Democrats too busy fighting to solve country's problems

Democrats and Republicans need to spend less time fighting each other, and more time working to solve the country's problems.

That's according to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning to discuss his economic policies, the immigration crisis and a possible presidential run as an independent candidate.

“Well I think you just showed clips of people who are well-intentioned, love the country but they're out of touch with these kind of policies that in my view are not realistic,” Schultz said to start the interview, responding to clips of 2020 Democratic candidates calling for policies like the Green New Deal or Medicare for all.

EX-STARBUCKS CEO HOWARD SCHULTZ 'SERIOUSLY' MULLS PRESIDENTIAL RUN, BASHES TRUMP AS 'NOT QUALIFIED'

He continued in the "Fox & Friends" interview: “I think the American people are searching for a longing of truth, authenticity and obviously policies that can be passed.

“The reason I decided to consider running as an Independent is... the fact that the two party system is broken. We can't have a moral society if we don't have a moral government.

“But we have issues right now that must be solved.”

Schultz criticized both Democrats and Republicans for “weaponizing” the immigration issue and not finding a solution.

“Right now we have the same kind of situation whether you like the Democrats or Republicans. It doesn't even matter. Nancy Pelosi is not going to give the president a victory. It’s not going to happen,” Schultz said.

“The Republicans are correct. We need fierce strict borders and we need verification. But the issue also is about humanity. In my view the Dreamers should be given a pathway to citizenship.”

Schultz also said the wealthy should be taxed more and was surprised when the hosts of “Fox & Friends” asked, just how much?

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY GETS CROWDED

Schultz said the amount the wealthy should be taxed didn’t matter, it was the "wrong issue."

"The issue is how do we get a handle around 22 trillion dollars of debt that under this president has been at. We've added a trillion dollars of debt we're paying five billion dollars of interest expense. This has been a Republican issue," Schultz said.