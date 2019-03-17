Howard Kurtz addresses Judge Jeanine's absence from Fox News Channel

During "Media Buzz," Howard Kurtz addressed the fact that "Justice with Judge Jeanine" did not air Saturday night, one week after the network condemned her comments about Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"A Fox spokesperson says, ‘We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters’ and yet, without some public explanation of why the show was pulled – it certainly looks like a suspension," Kurtz said during Sunday's broadcast. "Pirro’s remarks, which were unfortunate, sparked a furor."

Kurtz noted that Omar, one of two Muslim women serving in Congress, has drawn criticism for comments viewed as anti-Semitic. The "Media Buzz" host reiterated Pirro's remarks:

“Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

At that time, Fox News said: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Shortly thereafter, Omar sent a tweet thanking Fox News.

Pirro also posted her own statement, saying: “I did not call Rep. Omar un-American. My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

President Trump on Sunday called for Pirro's return to the air, in a string of tweets. The president wrote to Fox News that its competitors “can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves!”

Kurtz responded, “But it was, of course, Fox News that made the decision on Judge Jeanine.”