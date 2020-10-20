How to watch the final presidential debate

With just 12 days to go before the election, the presidential candidates will have one last attempt to sway voters this Thursday night in what's sure to be a highly contentious and memorable debate.

The final showdown between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be aired live on Fox News Channel at 9 p.m. EST.

The upcoming debate topics include fighting COVID-19, American families, national security, leadership, climate change and race in America.

For the first time, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) made the decision to mute the microphones of Trump and Biden during the two-minute response time their candidate is allotted to respond to the opening question on each topic.