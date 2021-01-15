How to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office at noon ET on Jan. 20, as stipulated by the Constitution, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building.

Coverage of Inauguration Day will begin at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday on Fox News Channel. "America’s Newsroom" co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will lead coverage, along with other Fox News contributors.

Fox News Digital will stream inaugural proceedings live beginning at 11 a.m. ET on the website. Digital will also offer an up-to-the-minute live blog with all the latest updates.

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier along with Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story," will helm coverage through the ceremony, from 11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. They'll also offer extended coverage from 3 to 5 p.m. ET.

THESE PRESIDENTS DIDN'T ATTEND THE INAUGURATIONS OF THEIR SUCCESSORS

During the course of Inauguration Day, FNC anchors and correspondents will be stationed throughout locations in Washington, D.C. White House correspondents Kristin Fisher and Peter Doocy will be covering the president-elect from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, while chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel, congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will report from the Capitol building.

National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin will cover the parade route along with correspondents Griff Jenkins, Mark Meredith, and Lucas Tomlinson. Correspondent David Spunt will be stationed at Joint Base Andrews, while correspondents Kevin Corke, Rich Edson, Steve Harrigan, and Mike Tobin will cover protests in locations throughout the district.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL NOT BE GOING TO BIDEN'S INAUGURATION

Federal law enforcement agencies are launching a massive security initiative as they brace for more violence after a mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol last week.

Still, the inauguration is set to proceed as scheduled, with several high-profile security precautions in place, including enhanced National Guard presence and ramped-up law enforcement by state and local officials. President Trump also declared a state of emergency in Washington, citing the "emergency conditions" of Biden's inauguration.

Despite the raised security, Biden said last week he is "not afraid" to take the oath of office outside, and he intends to carry on as planned.

The inauguration’s theme is "America United." All of Congress has been invited and offered one guest ticket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Public access to the inauguration, which was already scaled back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, will be limited. City officials are erecting a perimeter throughout downtown, putting up barriers around the White House, the National Mall and the Capitol. In order to travel through the perimeter, people will need to provide proof of essential purpose.