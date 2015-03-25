House votes to crack down on federal agency conferences, spending after GSA scandal

by Cristina Marcos

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to crack down on federal agency conferences and other spending in the wake of the General Services Administration scandal.

The Digital Accountability and Transparency (DATA) Act passed by a voice vote after a brief floor debate. The legislation creates a centralized website for the public to access federal agencies' spending levels. Policymakers believe an online platform will reduce agencies' excessive spending.

Executive Branch agencies currently report different types of spending in several different ways. The DATA Act would standardize the reporting requirements for simple access on the website.

And in a direct response to the GSA controversy, in which agency officials blew through more than $820,000 on a Vegas conference, the DATA Act also limits agencies' conference spending to $500,000.

While House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., introduced the bill a year ago, it advanced to the House floor for a vote this week after the GSA's lavish conference came to light.

It now heads to the Senate for approval.