Senate rejects Pennsylvania's election result challenge

The Senate voted early Thursday to approve the Pennsylvania electoral vote, 92-7, which is expected to be the last challenge of the night.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have objected to the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, triggering up to two hours of debate in the House and Senate.

Biden won Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes. Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his allies filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits challenging Biden’s win on various grounds, including that many or all of the state’s mail-in ballots were illegal.

Earlier, the House of Representatives voted to accept Arizona's slate of electoral votes, 303-121.

An objection in the Senate to Arizona's Electoral College certificates was not sustained just after 8 p.m. local time Wednesday. The Senate overwhelmingly voted 93-6 to reject the objection to Arizona's Electoral College.

The Republicans raised the objection based on accusations from President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

Congress resumed the joint session to certify Joe Biden's win Wednesday evening after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier today in an unprecedented breach of an American government institution.

