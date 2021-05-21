House Republicans send message to AOC, 'Hamas Caucus' with hallway posters

A handful of House Republicans who share a hallway with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., are making sure she knows where they stand on Israel .

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., first put a "Stand With Israel" poster outside his office to ensure that Ocasio-Cortez would see it every time she left her office to go vote, a House Republican source told Fox News.

Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., soon followed suit by putting up posters outside their offices as well. All three are in the same hallway as Waltz and Ocasio-Cortez.

﻿"It's absolutely astonishing that we have members of Congress attempting to equate Israel’s right to defend itself to the terrorist attacks being orchestrated by Iran-backed Hamas," Waltz told Fox News.

AOC, ‘SQUAD’ MEMBERS’ ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENTS BLASTED BY LAWMAKERS AND PRO-ISRAEL GROUPS

"Americans need to hold firm in reminding our country that we stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East and remind the newly formed Hamas Caucus that these fringe views will not be accepted in Congress," Waltz continued.

McClain echoed Waltz’s concerns, saying it was "horrifying" that Ocasio-Cortez and her allies would take the side of terrorists and that she "proudly" posted the sign outside her door to remind everyone — especially her New York Democrat neighbor across the hall — that America stands with Israel.

"I proudly hung a sign outside my office to show everyone, especially my neighbor across the hall, that Republicans are united in standing with Israel," McClain told Fox News. "It’s horrifying that some House Democrats side with Hamas, a terror organization. Israel is one of America’s greatest allies and needs our support now more than ever."

"This week, I cosponsored H. Res 394 and H. Res 396 to condemn Hamas’ violent acts against the State of Israel and to support Israel’s right to defend itself against acts of war," she added.

The firebrand New York congresswoman and her allies in the "Squad" came under fire earlier this month for their anti-Israel comments amid clashes between terror group Hamas and the Israeli fighting forces.

Lawmakers and pro-Israel advocacy groups from both sides of the aisle let the progressive wing of the Democratic Party have it for their comments, which included Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accusing Israel of engaging in "terrorism" by retaliating to indescriminant rocket attacks into cities from terrorists.

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.