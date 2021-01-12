Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published

House passes resolution urging Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vote was seen as symbolic

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

The vote (223-205) was seen as symbolic because Pence has already said he would not take the action. The House is expected to vote to impeach the president Wednesday.

The legislation was sponsored by Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat and former Constitutional law professor who said the amendment was intended to be the "final mechanism for removing a president who is failing to meet the most basic duties of his office and indeed actually harming the Republic with his conduct."

Pence penned a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that dashed Democrats’ hopes that he would invoke the amendment.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet to deem the president unfit for office. The powers would then transfer to Pence.

Pence said invoking the 25th is not "in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution."

