House lawmakers override Trump’s defense bill veto

The House of Representatives on Monday voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a critical defense policy bill.

In order to override Trump’s veto, two-thirds of the chamber needed to vote against it.

The vote count came to 322-87.

The Senate is scheduled to take up the same vote this week on the $740 billion bipartisan defense bill, which has passed each year dating back to 1961, according to Reuters.

In a statement issued after the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the bipartisan legislation would become law "despite the president’s dangerous sabotage efforts."

"The President must end his eleventh-hour campaign of chaos, and stop using his final moments in office to obstruct bipartisan and bicameral action to protect our military and defend our security," Pelosi’s statement read.

The bill contains a 3% pay raise for the U.S. military, as well as funding for national security programs.

PRESIDENT TRUMP VETOES NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

Trump vetoed the NDAA last week, after warning he would do so if it didn’t repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which shields big technology companies from liability for controversial content posted to their websites by third parties.

Trump also disagreed with provisions to rename military installations bearing the names of Confederate generals.

During his final weeks in office, Trump has created some resistance for lawmakers. Last week he also refused to sign on to a government spending package that included $900 billion worth of coronavirus relief, before reluctantly doing so on Sunday.

Splitting with members of his own party, he has continued to insist that lawmakers increase direct payments to American households to $2,000, from the $600 provided by the legislation.

The House passed a measure to increase those payments on Monday night, but it is unclear whether it will pass the GOP-controlled Senate.

