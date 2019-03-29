House Judiciary panel chair still wants Mueller report in hand by April 2

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says an April 2 deadline still stands after Attorney General William Barr said he would deliver a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report by mid-April.

House Democrats have suggested they may subpoena the report if it is not delivered by next week. Barr said in a letter to Nadler and other lawmakers Friday that he would send the report to Congress "by mid-April, if not sooner."

Nadler also says Democrats want to see the full report, not a redacted version.

MUELLER REPORT SAID TO BE MORE THAN 300 PAGES LONG

Barr said in his letter that he would be available to talk to the House panel on May 2 and the Senate a day earlier. Nadler says he will take that date "under advisement," but would like Barr to come sooner.