House Judiciary Democrat says Justice Kavanaugh will 'likely' be investigated for perjury

A freshman Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee told constituents the panel will “likely” investigate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for purportedly committing perjury during his confirmation hearings last fall.

In a video sent out by conservative activist group America Rising, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., was recorded Friday saying he believes the Supreme Court justice committed perjury while under questioning from Congress -- though did not point to a specific statement.

“There’s no question [Kavanaugh] committed perjury during the confirmation hearings and so forth,” Neguse said, responding to a question about the possibility of impeaching Kavanaugh. “I think the Judiciary Committee is likely to take that up.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process last fall was nearly derailed by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct tied to the judge's time in high school at Georgetown Prep and college at Yale University.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied all of them, including claims from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when both were high school students. On top of that controversy, Democrats have also previously claimed Kavanaugh lied to lawmakers -- including about his drinking habits and the meaning of terms in his high school yearbook.

Days after the midterm elections in November, now-Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was overheard on an Amtrak train discussing the possibility of impeaching Kavanaugh, while Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in December spoke about reform proposals to the Supreme Court.

But with Democrats assuming the House majority earlier this month, and with it the power to investigate and subpoena witnesses, the Kavanaugh controversy has largely taken a backseat to other Trump-related issues like his tax returns and alleged Russia connections.

Despite the uproar and accusations last fall, Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed by the Senate in an almost party-line vote of 50-48. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the lone Democrat to support Kavanaugh.