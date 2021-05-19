House GOP reelection arm posts record-breaking April fundraising haul

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) brought in a record $11.2 million in fundraising in April as the reelection arm of the House GOP builds resources while it aims to regain the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to figures from the NRCC, which were shared first with Fox News on Thursday, the committee has more than $34 million cash on hand, which party officials say is a 70% increase over the same point last cycle. The committee also reports zero debt.

And the NRCC highlights that its fundraising last month was its best off-election year April haul ever and more than double what it raised last cycle during the same month.

"Momentum continues to build for Republicans to retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi," NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R.-Minn., emphasized in a statement as he took aim at the House speaker. "This record-breaking month speaks to the enthusiasm Republicans are seeing across the country to defeat Democrats’ socialist agenda."

The NRCC brought in $33.7 million during this year’s first quarter of fundraising, including a whopping $19.1 million in March. But its first-quarter haul was eclipsed by the $34.1 million raised by the rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). The Democrats’ House reelection arm, which has yet to report its April fundraising, brought in $15.6 million in March.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats. But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ majority in November’s elections and only need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to regain control of the chamber.

House Republicans have history on their side as they aim to regain the chamber. The party that controls the White House, which is currently the Democrats, on average loses roughly 25 House seats in the midterm elections. And the once-in-a-decade redistricting process – pegged to the 2020 census - is expected to generally favor Republicans over Democrats.

In a sign of how serious Republicans are taking the burgeoning fight over redistricting, the NRCC spotlights that it transferred $2 million to the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which is the GOP’s primary organization to coordinate the party’s redistricting strategy and legal defense.