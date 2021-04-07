Gunning for majority, House GOP reelection arm reports large fundraising haul

EXCLUSIVE – As Republicans work toward winning back the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterm elections, the party's reelection committee is off to a strong fundraising start.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Thursday reported that it brought in $33.7 million in fundraising in the January-March first quarter (Q1) of this year.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO TARGET 47 'VULNERABLE' DEMOCRATS AS THEY TRY TO WIN BACK MAJORITY IN 2022 MIDTERMS

The figures, shared first with Fox News, include a large $19.1 million haul in March alone, which the NRCC says beats its previous off-election year record by $3.6 million.

The committee highlighted that it had $29.7 million cash on hand as of the end of last month, which it says is a 57% increase over the amount of money the NRCC had in the bank at the same point in the last election cycle.

The committee also noted that it has no debt and that its average grassroots donation was $32.70. Its record haul was aided by $5.3 million from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and $3.5 million from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

HOUSE GOP REELECTION CHAIR SAYS BIDEN'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS MAKING JOB EASIER FOR REPUBLICANS

Targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams told Fox News that "Republican voters are motivated to fire Nancy Pelosi, stop Democrats’ socialist agenda and take back the House."

The NRCC's counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has yet to report its 2021 first-quarter fundraising figures. The DCCC raised a combined $18.5 million in January and February. The committee reported $25.9 million cash on hand as of the end of February but also had $11 million in debt to pay off.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats. But Republicans defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ majority in last November’s elections and only need to flip five seats in 2022 to regain control of the chamber.

And they have history on their side: In modern times, the party that controls the White House traditionally loses roughly 25 House seats in midterm elections.

In the past four decades, only Presidents Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002 saw their parties gain House seats in midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NRCC's haul may also ease concerns that GOP incumbents in Congress and their reelection committees would suffer a fundraising hit. This comes after a slew of corporate political action committees halted donations to Republican lawmakers who on Jan. 6 challenged President Biden's 2020 Electoral College defeat of former President Trump, immediately after right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of disrupting congressional certification of Biden’s victory.