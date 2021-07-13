House GOP reelection committee smashes fundraising records, outpacing Democrats

Building up resources as it aims to recapture the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterms, the House Republican reelection arm says it hauled in a record $20.1 in fundraising last month.

And the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also reported early Wednesday that it brought in a record $45.4 million during the April-June second quarter of fundraising.

The committee touted that the June fundraising was its fourth straight record-breaking month, and that its haul the past three months was its largest off-election year quarter in NRCC history. The committee also showcased that it brought in $79.2M the first six months of 2021, far surpassing the $44.5M raised during the first six months of 2019, the similar period during the last election cycle. And it noted that the 2021 haul was the best first-half fundraising total in committee history.

The NRCC also spotlighted that it had $55 million in its coffers at the end of June, more than double the $25.6 million cash on hand it had at the same point in the last election cycle.

"We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal," NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota said in a statement.

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reported last week that it brought in $36.5 million the past three months, roughly $9 million shy of the NRCC’s haul. The DCCC also reported raising $14.4 million in June, with $44 million cash on hand, around $11 million less than what the NRCC reported having in its coffers.

The NRCC’s second quarter take includes $6.58 million transferred to the committee from House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and $4.5 million from House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

"Our record-breaking fundraising total wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, our Republican conference, and the tens of thousands of generous donors who have contributed to our mission," Emmer noted.

And he argued that "every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits because if they choose to run, they will lose."

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats. But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in November’s elections. The GOP only needs a net gain of five seats in next year’s midterms to regain control of the chamber.