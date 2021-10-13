House GOP reelection committee hauls in more than $100 million so far this year

Building up resources as it aims to recapture the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterms, the House Republican reelection arm says it hauled in $12.2 million in fundraising last month, which it touts is a record for an off-election year.

And the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also reported early Thursday that it brought in $25.8 million during the July-September third quarter of fundraising. And the committee spotlighted that they’ve raised $105 million from the start of the year through the end of September, which they say is "a massive" 74% increase over the first nine months of 2019, which is the comparable period in the last election cycle.

The NRCC’s fundraising figures, shared first with Fox News and a handful of other news organizations, also put the committee’s cash on hand at $65 million as of Oct. 1, nearly triple the amount they had at this point in the 2020 election cycle.

NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer claimed that "voters are ready to fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the failed Biden Administration accountable." The Minnesota Republican gave "a special thanks to Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, our Republican conference, and the tens of thousands of generous donors who have made these record-breaking fundraising totals possible."

And he charged that "House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure."

The NRCC says its third-quarter fundraising an increase of $10 million from what it brought in during the comparable third quarter from the last election cycle. But the money raised the past three months is down from the committee’s record $45.4 million haul during the April-June second quarter of fundraising.

The NRCC also spotlighted that McCarthy’s transferred $19.4 million to NRCC so far this year, with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise transferring $10.3 million, and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik transferring $1.2 million.

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to announce its third-quarter figures. The DCCC brought in roughly $36.5 million during the second quarter. And they reported last month that they entered September debt-free, with $53.3 million in their coffers.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats.

But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in November’s elections. The GOP only needs a net gain of five seats in next year’s midterms to regain control of the chamber.