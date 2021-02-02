Romney says GOP must distance from 'wacky weeds' like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that his party should rid itself of lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as House GOP leaders face pressure from their Senate colleagues to figure out a way to handle the audacious freshman congresswoman.

"I think we should have nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene, and think we should repudiate the things she said and move away from her," Romney, R-Utah, told reporters Tuesday.

"Our big tent is not large enough to both accommodate conservatives and kooks," he continued. "It's important for us to separate ourselves from the people that are the wacky weeds."

Greene, a Trump loyalist who in the past has expressed support for QAnon, poses a growing headache for a GOP looking to distance itself from President Trump’s unproven election fraud claims and the Jan. 6 riot that followed.

Greene, 46, won the seat in Georgia’s 14th congressional district last November, running unopposed following the late withdrawal of Democratic opponent Kevin Van Ausdal.

Greene disavowed the QAnon conspiracy in an interview with Fox News last summer, but in old social media posts she’s also alleged that the 2018 Parkland School shooting that killed 17 students in Florida was "staged" and that the 9/11 attacks were a hoax. She has also "liked" social media posts that called for violence against prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Monday Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., slammed the new congresswoman without addressing her by name, adding that "loony lies and conspiracy theories" are a "cancer for the Republican Party and our country."

"Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said in a statement.

Greene fired back on Twitter shortly after Mcconnell's statement: "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country."

Meanwhile, House GOP leader the office of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News that McCarthy finds Greene’s past posts "deeply disturbing" and he plans to have a conversation with her.

Sen. Joni Ernst said she doesn't want Greene to become the "face" of the GOP.

"She doesn’t represent the party. I don’t want her as the face of our party," she told reporters. "We don’t need people that are promoting violence."

Asked if Greene should be stripped of her committee posts, Ernst said: "That's up to the House."