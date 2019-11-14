Ethics Committee extends review of Tlaib, probes Hastings for alleged relationship with staffer

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced it is extending its review of a campaign finance matter related to Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, while acknowledging for the first time a probe against Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings concerning a "personal relationship with an individual employed in his congressional office."

Tlaib's campaign committee, Rashida Tlaib for Congress, allegedly "reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes," according to a release from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). The Ethics Committee announced on August 16, 2019 that it had received a referral from the concerning Tlaib.

If Tlaib "converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use, or if Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Tlaib may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," the OCE continued. "The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Tlaib because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes."

In one April 2018 email released as an exhibit by OCE on Thursday, Tlaib wrote that she was "struggling financially right now" and was "sinking." She continued: "So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me. I was thinking a one time payment of $5k."

READ THE OCE'S REFERRAL STATEMENT ON TLAIB

READ THE OCE'S EXHIBITS OUTLINING TLAIB'S POSSIBLE MISCONDUCT

Talib's lawyer said there is no evidence that she violated the law on purpose, and said there were no bad intentions.

The Ethics Committee also said it was looking into whether Hastings' relationship with a staffer, and whether Hastings "has received any improper gifts, including any forbearance, from that employee."

"The Committee is specifically considering whether Representative Hastings’ relationship with the individual employed in his congressional office is in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a)," the ethics panel said. That provision refers to improper sexual relationships with "any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner, or who is an employee of a committee on which the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner serves."

"The Committee continues to gather additional information regarding the allegations," the panel noted.

The announcement from the ethics panel came less than a month after California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned amid allegations that she slept with staffers.

“I have cooperated with the Committee since May 14, 2019," Hastings said in a statement. "As they continue to conduct their work, I stand ready to fully cooperate with their inquiry."

The developments come amid House Democrats' efforts to impeach President Trump. Earlier this year, Tlaib boasted that Democrats would "impeach the motherf---er," referring to the president.

And, in a striking scene at the outset of a Rules Committee meeting last month, Hastings -- who himself was impeached and removed from the federal bench in 1989 for taking bribes -- outlined the alleged "high crimes and misdemeanors" that he said Trump had committed.

