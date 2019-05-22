House Dems must 'urinate or get off the pot' when it comes to impeaching Trump: Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., offered up some colorful advice for top House Democrats on Wednesday.

During a speech on the Senate floor expressing his frustration at what he believed to be a fixation by the Democrats on potentially impeaching President Trump, Kennedy tweaked a widely-known expression to make it a bit more suitable to his surroundings.

“I say this gently, and I say this hopefully constructively, to my friends in the House leadership: The House leadership needs to urinate or get off the pot,” the Louisiana Republican said.

“The leadership needs to indict the president of the United States, impeach him and let us hold a trial. He won't be convicted.

“Or, they need to go ahead and hold in contempt every single member of the Trump administration so we can move those issues into the court system and go back to doing the people's business.”

Kennedy wrapped up his remarks, according to the New Orleans Advocate, by saying: “What I hope happens is that my friends in House leadership and the administration sit down and talk – not talk like eight-year-olds in the back of a minivan fighting – but talk constructively about how their behavior could impact important institutions in this country and work it out.”

The fiery speech came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a left-leaning audience on Wednesday that President Trump may have committed “an impeachable offense,” ratcheting up her warnings to the White House even as she and her deputies have tried to tamp down calls from the rank-and-file to press forward on impeachment immediately.

Pelosi, D-Calif., speaking at the Center for American Progress 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., outlined a potential path to impeachment -- moments after a contentious meeting at the White House ended with Trump departing for the Rose Garden to accuse Democrats of a presidential "takedown."

“The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he's engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi told the audience, which broke out in applause.

“Ignoring the subpoenas of Congress was Article 3 of the Nixon impeachment. So, it’s not just the substance that we are after, that we want to have to get the truth to the American people, but in striving to get that the intervention, the obstruction that the administration is engaged in is, as they say, the cover-up is frequently worse than the crime.”

Yet, at the same time, Pelosi has tried to ease the pressure from members of her caucus to move on impeachment imminently. She held a closed-door meeting with Democrats earlier Wednesday morning to discuss their battles with the administration that have threatened to escalate into a politically risky drive to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi has maintained her position that Democrats should not launch immediate impeachment proceedings against Trump, but has faced pressure from members inside her caucus to reverse course -- especially after former White House Counsel Don McGahn was told to defy a subpoena earlier this week.

“We had a very productive meeting,” Pelosi told reporters after the session. “It was a respectful sharing of ideas.”

“We do believe it is important to follow the facts,” Pelosi said. “We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And, we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up—a cover-up, and that was the nature of the meeting.”

When asked about her success in persuading members, Pelosi said: “It’s not a question of persuasion. We were just exchanging information and points of view.”

But, tensions between top Democrats and Trump continued to build. Shortly after that meeting, Trump walked out of a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meant to discuss an infrastructure plan. He complained about Pelosi's "cover-up" charge and demanded Democrats end their "phony investigations."

"What they’ve done is abuse," Trump said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.