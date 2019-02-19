Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published

House Dems probe White House handling of Saudi nuclear plan

By Chad Day | Associated Press
close
House Democrats open inquiry into proposed deal for US to help build nuclear power facilities in Saudi ArabiaVideo

House Democrats open inquiry into proposed deal for US to help build nuclear power facilities in Saudi Arabia

Congressman Elijah Cummings is launching an investigation into the White House, other agencies and former administration officials over allegations that there was a rush to provide sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.

A new congressional report says senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials.

The Democrat-led House oversight committee launched an investigation Tuesday into the claims.

The committee says whistleblowers within the Trump administration raised concerns about "abnormal acts" within the White House to support the proposal to build dozens of nuclear reactors across the Middle Eastern kingdom.

The investigation comes as lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns that Saudi Arabia could develop nuclear weapons if the U.S. technology is transferred without proper safeguards.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.