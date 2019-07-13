House Democrats take aim at AOC's chief of staff for tweet targeting Native American lawmaker

The official House Democrats Twitter account took a shot at the chief of staff of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday night, responding belatedly, but strongly, to a comment he made weeks ago, directed at U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas.

"Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?" the Democratic Caucus posted, in a comment directed at Saikat Chakrabarti, who works for Ocasio-Cortez.

The comment also seemed to be a dig at Ocasio-Cortez herself, following her recent comments accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of targeting progressive Democrats based on race.

AOC UPS ANTE IN FEUD WITH PELOSI, SUGGESTS SPEAKER IS 'SINGLING OUT' NEWLY ELECTED 'WOMEN OF COLOR'

"Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice," the House Democrats added. "She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep Her Name Out Of Your Mouth."

Pelosi said Thursday she recently addressed -- “at the request of my members” -- an “offensive tweet that came out of one of the member's offices” that compared centrist Democrats to segregationists. That tweet was authored and then deleted by Chakrabarti.

Ocasio-Cortez has since accused Pelosi of being “disrespectful” to several “newly elected women of color.”

The House Democrats' tweet included a screenshot of Chakrabarti's response to someone on Twitter saying that while Davids is not racist her votes are "enabling a racist system."

"I think the point still stands. I don't think people have to be personally racist to enable a racist system. And the same could even be said of the Southern Democrats. I don't believe Sharice is a racist person, but her votes are showing her to enable a racist system," Chakrabarti tweeted on June 27, the night of the second Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

Chakrabarti responded to the House Democrats' Twitter handle Friday night, asking why they did not point out that he was responding to someone else who brought up Davids.

"Why did you leave that out?" he asked.

"I've known Rep. Davids for a long time, consider her a friend, and encouraged her to run for Congress back in the fall of 2016. I'm glad she did," Chakrabarti tweeted.

"Everything I tweeted 2 weeks ago was to call out the terrible border funding bill that 90+ Dems opposed. It gave Trump a blank check to continue caging people in horrendous conditions. Our Democracy is literally falling apart. I'm not interested in substance-less Twitter spats," Chakrabarti said in a follow-up tweet.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.