House Democrats hit back at Trump after Mueller hearings, cite ex-special counsel's 'powerful words'

Top House Democrats hit back Wednesday at President Trump after the Robert Mueller hearings saw the former special counsel largely rehash the findings of his report on the Russia investigation.

“We are so getting used to normal,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., about the Trump administration. “We refuse to accept it. … We have got to guard this moment, this is our watch.”

He reiterated the Democrats’ goal is accountability not a witch hunt.

“It’s about loving democracy. It’s about loving our country,” he said. “I am begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed Mueller's “powerful words” shed light on the Trump administration's actions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the testimony was an “indictment” of Republicans’ “cone of silence.”

Pelosi said about the impeachment of Trump: “If we should go down that path, we need to be in the strongest possible position.”

She said impeachment would be about facts and the laws, a patriotic act to preserve democracy, not politics.

In back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, the former special counsel in the investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 presidential elections largely honored his pledge to stick to his 448-page report. He often answered questions in a single word.

Wednesday’s first hearing before the Judiciary Committee focused on whether the president illegally obstructed justice by attempting to seize control of Mueller’s investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The special counsel examined nearly a dozen episodes, including Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and his efforts to have Mueller himself removed.

The afternoon hearing before the House intelligence committee dove into ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.