Talk of socialism 'offends me,' says House Democrat who calls herself a ‘proud capitalist’

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., rejected socialist policies being embraced by some progressive members of her own party on Tuesday.

"I am offended by this whole conversation about socialism," Murphy said during the BakerHostetler conference in Washington, the Washington Examiner reported. "The idea that in the greatest democracy, the greatest capitalist system in the world, we’re having casual conversation about socialism, offends me."

The two-term congresswoman called herself a “proud capitalist” in front of 150 attendees. She did not name any Democrats in her speech, though lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have pushed forward socialist policies.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA ENDORSES BERNIE SANDERS DESPITE SOME MEMBERS' RESERVATIONS

Many Republicans have blasted Democrats – particularly Ocasio-Cortez -- for proposing policies deemed to be socialist such as the Green New Deal.

“Nothing is more extreme than the Democrats’ plan to completely take over American energy and completely destroy America’s economy through their new $100 trillion Green New Deal,” President Trump said during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month in Maryland.

The ambitious plan would cost up to $93 trillion, or over $600,000 per household, according to an American Action Forum study.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy – the first Vietnamese-American woman of Congress -- said her opposition to socialism is rooted in her youth while growing up in Vietnam, which is run by a socialist government, according to the Examiner. She recalled immigrating to the U.S. as a refugee with her family and mailing medicine, fabric, bandages and other items to relatives in Vietnam because they were not available there.

"It is the system that built us the greatest nation and the greatest economy in the world," Murphy said. "Sure, we have to fix the inequities that exist in our system. We have to make sure everybody, no matter what ZIP code they're born in, has a fair shot. But it is not the moment to undo the whole system and embrace something that Americans have spent blood and treasure fighting to save other countries from."