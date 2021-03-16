House considers bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police for heroism during Jan. 6 riot

House lawmakers opened debate on Tuesday afternoon of a bill that would award Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies who defended the chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced the bill, which would award medals to the Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies that responded to the attack. Lawmakers fast-tracked consideration of the bill, bypassing a lengthier process usually required for the awarding of a Congressional Gold Medal.

"Jan. 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak, but because of these courageous men and women, it was also a moment of extraordinary heroism," Pelosi said in a floor speech. "That day, the United States Capitol Police Force put themselves between us and the violence. They risked their safety and their lives for others with the utmost selflessness."

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., requested a roll call vote on the legislation. The House is slated to vote on the bill later this afternoon.

The bill, if approved, would send the third Congressional Gold Medal to the Smithsonian Institute, where it would go on display alongside a plaque listing every law enforcement agency that responded to the Jan. 6 riot.

Pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to confirm the Electoral College’s vote in favor of President Biden. Lawmakers were forced to flee from the Capitol during the attack.

Last month, the Senate lawmakers voted unanimously to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who personally led several lawmakers to safety during the riot.