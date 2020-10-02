House chaplain: Trump's positive coronavirus test creates 'heightened vigilance'

President Trump's announcement early Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus has created "heightened vigilance" around the virus, House chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy said in his morning prayer.

"The nation awakens to the news of the president having contracted the coronavirus," Conroy said from the House floor. "Countless numbers of other national leaders and figures are exposed, and there is now a heightened vigilance surrounding the plague."

Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet, saying that he and first lady Melania Trump would be quarantined at the White House.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The news, which came hours after his long-time aide Hope Hicks had fallen ill with the virus, prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events in Florida on Friday. That includes a Make America Great Again rally planned outside Orlando.

"All along, we have been aware of the danger of infection and have been beseeching your protection and healing," Conroy said. "Hear us again now, as we place our trust in you."

There are more than 7.3 million cases in the U.S., the most in the world. The virus has killed more than 208,000 Americans.