House candidates having to ‘adapt day by day’ in campaigning during coronavirus pandemic

Parades, farmers markets, coffee shops and county meetings are all traditional campaign stops for House candidates looking to interact with voters.

But due to COVID-19, the traditional campaign playbook has been thrown out the window.

“Like most people, we are kind of having to adapt day by day to take on this new challenge,” Iowa Republican congressional candidate Ashley Hinson said of campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to social distancing and shelter at home orders across most of the country.

Hinson, who is running in the state's first congressional district, told Fox News candidates has to reach voters where they are, which is at home. “We’re just using plain old telephones to get ahold of people,” she said.

“I ended up on the phone with someone for about 45 minutes,” Hinson continued. “People are excited to be answering the phone.”

Hinson, 36, is running against first-term Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 31, who defeated a GOP incumbent in 2018.

The district, which includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Waterloo, voted overwhelmingly for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, before supporting President Trump in 2016.

Republicans feel they have a strong chance to reclaim the seat in November in what will be one of the most competitive races in the country. The National Republican Congressional Committee has fully backed Hinson in Iowa’s June primary.

A March Des Moines Register poll found a "generic Republican" led a "generic Democrat" in the district 49 percent to 46 percent, but the result was within the margin of error.

In her second term as a member of the Iowa State House of Representatives, Hinson already has name recognition in the district, but she’s not taking anything for granted.

“We can’t get out to maybe put yard signs right now, but we’re looking at how we can use Facebook and Twitter and other social media platforms to still help get our message out that people are supporting me,” the former Cedar Rapids TV reporter said.

“Certainly, we can’t go hop in the car and go talk with people or have coffees, but we are having virtual meetings or virtual coffees, virtual happy hours, virtual fundraisers,” said Hinson, whose supporter phone calls have been joined by surrogates including Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

Finkenauer, who endorsed and campaigned with Vice President Joe Biden before the Iowa Caucuses, has targeted dealing with COVID-19 as her main focus.

“The congresswoman is focusing on serving her constituents and ensuring they're getting the help and support they need during this unprecedented crisis — especially our essential workers on the front lines in our healthcare centers, grocery stores and food-processing plants,” her campaign said in a statement to Fox News. “In addition, the campaign has launched #IowaHope, a social media initiative to uplift stories of Iowans standing up and helping out their friends and neighbors."

Hinson also agreed the No. 1 issue for the district is health care and solving the challenges that COVID-19’s putting on the health care system and how to provide health care moving forward in a district that is both urban and rural.

She called turnout the key to her winning in November. “A lot of the people who voted for President Trump in 2016 did not come out to vote in 2018 and our campaign is making sure that we appeal to those folks.”

Veteran Republican strategist and former congressional candidate Ford O’Connell agreed. “In a swing district like Iowa 1, you are far more susceptible to the winds at the top of the ticket,” he said.

O’Connell added during COVID-19 candidates from both parties must think outside the box and use technology such as online videos and virtual town halls to get their message out in front of voters.

“You have to find a way to generate news because right now the news cycle is just not about what’s going on past the presidential election,” he said. “You have to find a way to make news and if you can find a way to make news that wraps into the COVID-19 epidemic, all the better for you.”

Hinson, a married mother of two young boys, expressed optimism that before November’s election she gets to knock on doors again. “I hope a get a chance to get my mom van out and continue to drive around the district.”

But it’s not all serious for Hinson, as online she even shares videos more personal videos such as her playing the violin: “Let’s face it, everyone needs a little bit of a break sometimes.”