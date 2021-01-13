Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Hope Hicks no longer working at White House

Administration says departure is unrelated to last week's riots at Capitol

By Sam Dorman, Kristin Fisher | Fox News
Longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks is no longer working at the White House, Fox News has confirmed.

Two administration officials said that Hicks' departure had been planned and was not related to the controversy surrounding riots at the Capitol last week.

Hicks worked as senior counselor to the president after returning to the administration in March of last year. Before joining then-candidate Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Hicks worked for his corporation.

She went on to serve as White House director of strategic communications before departing and becoming Fox News' chief communications officer.

News of Hicks' departure comes on the same day that the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for a second time, accusing him of inciting Wednesday's riots at the Capitol.

In the aftermath of that event, several administration officials resigned, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Fox News' Kristin Fisher conributed to this report.

