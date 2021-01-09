Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

Hope Hicks is resigning, but not because of Capitol riots: report

Hicks told colleagues that she already planned to resign next week and that her decision isn’t linked to the riot

New York Post
close
Capitol Police under scrutiny after breach <br>Video

Capitol Police under scrutiny after breach <br>

Former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton examines the response at the U.S. Capitol.

President Trump’s longtime press aide and senior adviser Hope Hicks will depart the White House next week, becoming the latest in a string of loyalists to exit after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

HOW WEDNESDAY'S CAPITOL RIOT CAME TO FRUITION AND WHO MADE IT HAPPEN

Hicks told colleagues, however, that she already planned to resign next week and that her decision isn’t linked to the riot that claimed five lives, Bloomberg News reports.

The rampage, which disrupted the counting of Electoral College votes handing the White House to President-elect Joe Biden, prompted bipartisan backlash from Capitol Hill, with many Democrats and some Republicans blaming Trump for inciting it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier departures included First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who previously was White House press secretary; White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews; former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was Trump’s envoy to Northern Ireland; and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger.

TRUMP'S STANDING IN GOP TAKES HIT AFTER CAPITOL RIOTS, GEORGIA LOSS: 'THIS HURTS,' STRATEGIST SAYS

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also resigned.

2020 Presidential Election