Honoré's ‘offensive’ comments should disqualify him from Capitol security review, Republicans tell Pelosi

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that "offensive" comments made by her choice to lead the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol should disqualify him.

Pelosi appointed retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead the investigation into the security infrastructure, interagency processes and command and control during the riot. But a number of Republicans have raised alarm about past comments he has made.

In the letter to Pelosi, eight Republicans on the committee, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ask for information about the decision-making process in selecting him.

"Although we are grateful for his service to our country, LTG Honoré has made many comments critical of U.S. Capitol Police officers and certain Members of Congress -- statements that call into question the supposed impartiality of his review," they say in the letter obtained by Fox News’ "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"LTG Honoré is entitled to his personal opinions, but we are concerned that his selection will undermine the serious purpose of this review: to develop a fair and clear-eyed assessment of the systematic security and leadership failures concerning the events of January 6," they say.

Gaetz said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Honoré's comments "would disqualify him from even a jury pool on these questions and yet he’s in charge of this review."

Among comments the lawmakers raise is an instance in which Honoré referred to USCP officers as "a--hats" for asking him to follow security protocols during a visit to the Capitol, a separate claim in which he said USCP officers "allowed their buddies in" to the building -- and that rioters had help from those inside the force. He also claimed that 30-40% of officers on the USCP are "Trumpsters."

"To call these remarks inflammatory is an understatement. These statements are deeply offensive and should be disqualifying for anyone to lead a serious and objective review of the Capitol’s security," the Congress members say.

Pelosi praised Honoré when she announced last month that he would head an investigation into the security situation at the Capitol.

"The General is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises," she said on Jan. 15. "House Leadership has worked with General Honoré, seen up close and personal his excellent leadership at the time of Katrina, particularly Mr. Clyburn was the head of our Katrina task force. So, he and I and others know full well how fortunate we are that the General has accepted, is willing to do this."

Honoré had already raised concern about his suitability after comments aimed at Republicans. He described Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as "downright crazy" and said he should be "run out of DC," leading Hawley to conclude Honoré was unsuitable.

"This is somebody who has no business, no business, leading a security review," he told Carlson.

The lawmakers flagged that comment, as well as instances such as claiming USCP should put Rep. Lauren Boebert’s "stupid a-- on the no-fly list."

The lawmakers ask Pelosi to identify the candidates considered to lead the review, whether her office was aware of his controversial statements, and whether her office asked him to delete statements from his social media accounts.

"The American people and the Congress deserve full and unfettered answers about what happened on January 6 and in the days leading up to it," they write. "We have serious reservations that LTG Honore is the right person to provide those answers."

