House Homeland Security Republicans call for clarity from White House on strategy to counter China threat

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans on the Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday urged the White House to provide "definitive clarity" on its strategy to counter the threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – as they warn of an aggressive attempt by China to erode American dominance.

"We remain extraordinarily concerned about the CCP’s blatant efforts to weaponize their private sector for intelligence and military purposes, exploit the data of American people and businesses, and manipulate the global markets for critical and emerging technologies, all while being less than forthcoming on the international stage," the letter to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, obtained by Fox News, said.

The letter, written by all Republicans on the House committee, acknowledges that some Biden nominees and appointees have addressed China, but the lawmakers "remain troubled that you have not yet provided definitive clarity on how the administration plans on continuing the productive measures from the last four years to protect our homeland from this far-reaching CCP threat."

The Trump administration took a combative stance toward China, in terms of trade tariffs, electronic privacy and on human rights violations in Hong Kong and against minorities in Xinjiang province. The Biden administration has recognized China as a threat but is expected to take a less aggressive approach than the prior administration.

China’s foreign minister has said he believes Biden represents a "new window of hope" for the country's relationship with the United States.

The Biden administration will "return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation," Wang Yi said.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told senators at his confirmation hearing that President Donald Trump was "right" in taking a tougher approach to Beijing.

"I disagree very much with the way that he went about it in a number of areas, but the basic principle was the right one, and I think that’s actually helpful to our foreign policy," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, U.N. nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield told lawmakers that she would counter China’s "authoritarian agenda" at the U.N.

But the House Republicans pointed to Commerce nominee Gina Raimondo, who did not say if Chinese tech giant Huawei will remain on the department’s Entities List.

"It is imperative that we prevent an authoritarian, communist regime that is actively engaged in genocide and does not share America’s interests from infiltrating and exploiting our nation’s communications and technology backbone," the letter says. "These connected systems, to include 5G networks, will increasingly underpin our way of life for the coming decades and remain secure. This should not be a controversial proposition."

The House Republicans tell Sullivan they are hoping for a "productive partnership" with him and the administration on the whole, and request a briefing on the plan to counter Chinese aggression.

"The stakes are simply too high for rhetoric and soundbites without action," the letter says.