'Gavin Newsom the last person anyone wants to listen to on border security:' former ICE Director Homan

The former acting director of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom for criticizing President Trump’s border budget request saying he is the “last person anyone wants to listen to” when it comes to border security.

“Gavin Newsom… he’s the last person anyone wants to listen to because of his ‘sanctuary city’ policies that have killed law enforcement officers,” Thomas Homan said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“He entices this type of illegal activity because he wants to give them free medical care, free college tuition, sanctuary status, he wants to abolish ICE.”

He added: “So he’s the last one anyone should listen to on how to secure the border.”

The Democratic governor appeared on CNN Monday night and addressed the president’s request for 8.6 million dollars to secure the border in his budget proposal.

Newsom called the request “absurd” and “pure political theater.”

There’s no downside to securing our southern border. — Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan

“We believe in appropriate security measures, but a 2,000-mile wall is a monument to stupidity, not just vanity, stupidity. It doesn't solve the problem,” Newsom told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Homan disagreed with Newsom’s comments.

“Look, you can’t argue the facts of what’s happening on that border. This isn’t political theater, this started back in 2014. President Obama thought it was an issue. Now the numbers are even worse than they were in 2014,” Homan told hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith. “They ought to put the politics aside for the moment and do what they’re supposed to be doing protecting American lives and protecting the sovereignty of this country.”

Homan expressed his beliefs that immigration enforcement only has positive results.

“There’s no downside to securing our southern border. There’s no downside in less illegal immigration,” Homan said. “There’s no downside on less drugs and there’s certainly no downside on the stopping bankrolling the criminal cartel smuggling these people. And there’s no downside on saving lives.”