Holocaust survivor says Ocasio-Cortez should be 'removed' from Congress for spreading 'anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be removed from Congress for spreading “anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity,” said a Holocaust survivor whose group invited her to tour Auschwitz.

Edward Mosberg, the 93-year-old president of The Depths, a group commemorating the Holocaust, slammed the New York Democrat over her controversial comparison of migrant detention facilities to “concentration camps,” prompting him to call for her removal.

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity,” Mosberg said in an interview with The New York Post. “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

Ocasio-Cortez was criticized by non-partisan Jewish and Holocaust educational groups over her comparison last month. Many Republicans condemned the freshman Democrat over the rhetoric, while some Democrats defended her.

“Her statement is evil. It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free,” Mosberg continued. “We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare.”

Amid the controversy, Mosberg’s group extended an invitation to Ocasio-Cortez to participate in the tour of Nazi concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Mauthausen and Majdanek. The tour is specifically targeted for U.S. lawmakers.

But Ocasio-Cortez declined the invitation on Twitter after Republican Rep. Steve King asked her about it, with her slamming the Republican instead and somewhat confusing who actually invited her to visit the Nazi concentration camps.

Mosberg told the Post that he was upset the New York Democrat declined his group’s invitation, adding that he wanted to show her where his family was murdered by the Nazis.

“If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity,” he said.

Amid the ongoing controversy over her opposition to border patrol and illegal immigration crackdown, Ocasio-Cortez visited Monday a southern border facility where she claimed women are being forced to drink “out of toilets.”

She said people of all ages were being mistreated and were "drinking out of toilets" as the guards laughed at the migrants' plight right in front of her.

The allegations were denied by Border Patrol Chief Brian Hastings during an interview on "The Story", where he unequivocally stated fresh drinking water is provided to people in custody.