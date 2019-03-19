Hogan Gidley: Trump winning despite the 'whole Deep State issue'

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley acknowledged Tuesday that President Trump has faced what he described as a “Deep State issue” during his presidency -- but is winning regardless.

Gidley referenced claims from Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, who said Monday he was learning through documents of a “coordinated effort” aimed at taking down the president.

“I don't know anything about those documents. Obviously this is something Mark Meadows is levying a pretty, pretty substantial, a pretty strong charge there. We're not going to get into that,” Gidley said on Fox News Radio's “Todd Starnes Show.” “Listen, if we had a dollar for every detractor out there would be rich people here at the White House. I'm not at all saying that that report is true or what Congressman Meadows’ said is true although he's a friend of mine. I've known him for a while.”

HERRIDGE: SOMEONE IN THE STATE DEPARTMENT LIKELY INVOLVED IN BID TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP

Gidley continued, “You know as well as your audience that we get consistent attacks here from all angles. There's a whole ‘Deep State’ issue that I think has been chronicled to some degree throughout much of... this administration. But the fact is, this president continues to win and continues to succeed regardless of all of that.”

“It's additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion, but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down. We talk about the 'Deep State,’” Meadows told Sean Hannity. “There are players now, even ambassadors, that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”

Fox News’ chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge told Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” Tuesday she believed that someone in the State Department is involved in the charge that Meadows made Monday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My recollection is there is a tie into the State Department so we’ll see exactly who Congressman Meadows is referring to… But that is where I think it’s going,” Herridge told Kilmeade citing her reporting.