Hogan Gidley: Paul Ryan upset Trump doesn't 'move at the DC glacial pace'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan's critique of President Trump in a recent book is all about the fact the commander-in-chief won't subscribe to Beltway norms, according to Hogan Gidley.

Trump is trying to fulfill his campaign promises, which is something largely foreign to the Washington establishment, Gidley, the deputy White House press secretary, claimed Friday on "The Todd Starnes Show."

"As it is with everything with this president, he moves at the speed of 'Trump'," Gidley said.

"He doesn't move at the D.C. glacial pace -- the D.C. decorum that's everywhere isn't necessarily something he subscribes to, because he wants to get things done."

TRUMP TRASHES 'LAME DUCK FAILURE' PAUL RYAN IN RESPONSE TO NEW CRITICISMS

Trump excoriated Ryan on Twitter after the former Wisconsin congressman claimed the president, "didn't know anything about government."

"I wanted to scold him all the time," Ryan said according to passages in the new book "American Carnage" by Politico correspondent Tim Alberta.

In response to Ryan, the president mocked his loss in 2012 -- when he was the running mate of then-presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., -- and called him a "failure."

"Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader..." Trump tweeted.

In Alberta's book, Ryan is recorded as claiming Trump has a penchant for "knee-jerk reactions" and that the then-speaker and his fellow lawmakers had to try to, "stop him from making bad decisions."

On his program, Starnes called Ryan a "rant," adding it's clear the ex-lawmaker tried to "sabotage" Trump's agenda.

The president, "absolutely right to call him out," the host said.