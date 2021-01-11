Gidley blasts Democrats' 'disgusting tactic' of claiming anyone pro-Trump 'agrees with lawless thugs'

Former Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley ripped into Democrats and their supporters in Hollywood and the media Monday for making blanket claims that anyone who supports President Trump is also supportive of the "lawless thugs" who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

Gidley told "Bill Hemmer Reports" that the forthcoming impeachment articles from House Democrats are simply an effort to silence Trump as he returns to private life.

"Democrats came after him with a purely political impeachment not too long ago," Gidley told host Bill Hemmer. "Now they're threatening to do it again. So we're clear of the timeline -- the president and I talked about this -- they attacked him before he even got in office. Now they're promising to attack him after he leaves office? It clearly an effort to silence not just this president, but to come after us as American citizens as well."

The Trump 2020 campaign press secretary added that Democrats' "buddies" in Big Tech are happy to abet this coordinated attack on the president's wing of American politics.

Gidley further rejected claims by House Democrats that the president "gravely endangered the security of the United States ... and the democratic system" and described the impeachment resolution put forward by Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I., as a "sham hoax."

"'If you don't agree with them that he should be impeached, again, then you DO agree with the lawless thugs that attacked our Capitol building ...'" he summarized Democrats' argument. "This conflation is so disingenuous on its face. [It's] absolutely a disgusting political tactic. It is dangerous for the future of our American democracy."

"We know what the Democrats want you to do," Gidley added. "You have to agree with them on everything in every way or for some reason you don't deserve to be in this country."