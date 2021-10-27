New York Gov. Hochul slammed for posing maskless on Broadway while children are forced to mask up in schools

New York ’s Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is facing criticism for a maskless photo posted from a Broadway play with several other people.

"Have you heard?," Gov. Hochul tweeted earlier this week. "#BroadwayisBack!" Bill and I had the absolute joy of seeing @SixBroadway Friday night - what's on your Broadway bucket list?"

Hochul, who is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus , has been criticized on social media for continuing to advocate for young children to be masked in schools and ignoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks indoors.

"You make two year olds mask all day long," Ricochet editor Bethany Mandel tweeted . "You should too."

"Where's the social distancing or masking, Kathy?" author Jacob Airey asked Hochul.

Hochul has been criticized for appearing maskless at other events including at a bar to watch a Buffalo Bills football game and at a ritzy New York City dinner.

"Reminder: Hochul requires 2-year olds to mask while at daycare," former GOP congressional candidate Phil Oliva tweeted earlier this month.

While Hochul is not actively breaking laws that she has imposed in the state for adults frequenting indoor establishments, the perceived hypocrisy comes in the wake of several prominent Democratic politicians being photographed without masks in large gatherings after urging the public to "follow the science" and continue masking and social distancing.

Last September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon that had been closed down to the public as part of San Francisco’s coronavirus lockdown. Also in California, a recall effort was launched against Gov. Gavin Newsom in large part due to him being photographed at a swanky restaurant indoors without a mask with a large dinner party despite publicly telling residents not to do so.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot , New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio , President Joe Biden , Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer , and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have all joined the list of Democrat officials criticized for not abiding by coronavirus restrictions they have imposed on the public.

Gov. Hochul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.