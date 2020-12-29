Hip-hop artist who headlined Ossoff, Warnock event stirs controversy after screengrab emerges: report

Republicans criticized John Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock over the selection of a hip-hop artist who headlined a campaign event Monday after a troubling screengrab emerged that appeared to be from the rapper's Twitter account.

BRS Kash, a 27-year-old rapper, had urged the crowd at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in the town of Lithonia to go out and vote, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The event was called a drive-in rally that aimed to gin up last-minute support from young voters for Ossoff and Warnock, the two Democrats seeking to unseat the state’s two Republican senators in the crucial Jan. 5 runoff.

The screengrab in question has explicit language and appears to make light of a woman telling a man to stop his sexual advances.

Nathan Brand, a spokesman from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, retweeted the screengrab and wrote, "This is who Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had headline their event today. Will they denounce this disgusting individual?"

Tia Mitchell, the reporter who wrote the article for the AJC, said she updated her story to reflect the Republican outcry and had been unaware of the tweet.

Ossoff and Warnock did not immediately respond to the paper, nor did they responded to an email from Fox News seeking comment. BRS Kash did not respond to an email seeking comment from Fox News.

The rally included appearances by FKA DRAM, J.I.D., Tokoyo Jetz and was hosted by Reginae Carter. The paper reported that Carter is the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne, who made headlines when he posed with President Trump for a photo prior to the November election.

Warnock is facing off against Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Ossoff is running against Sen. David Perdue. Turnout will likely play a major role, which is why candidates are working to excite voters as time is winding down.

Nearly 2.1 million voters had cast ballots, roughly on pace with the Nov. 3 general election. It’s unclear how the Christmas holiday will affect the pace of balloting. In-person early voting runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties.

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that he would visit Georgia on Jan. 4, the eve of the runoff, for a rally in support of Perdue and Loeffler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report