Hillary Clinton, who says New Yorkers deserve 'answers' to Cuomo allegations, once headlined 'Women for Cuomo'

It was autumn in New York, 2014, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared a stage with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo before an audience of mostly women who cheered them both on.

Cuomo was campaigning to be reelected for a second term and Clinton, coming off of a stint as secretary of state, had yet to announce her candidacy for the 2016 presidential race. At an event on Oct. 23 of that year, Clinton helped drum up support for Cuomo among female voters by telling the crowd that the governor would "fight for every woman and every family to have a fair shot," Newsday reported at the time.

Clinton focused on women's issues in her remarks, pointing to the recent birth of her granddaughter Charlotte as giving her a new perspective on what is important.

"There's something about a new life in your family that really does focus you on the future," Clinton said. "You don't have to be the grandchild of a president to be able to have the right to the best possible education, the best possible health care, the best possible opportunities."

Clinton praised Cuomo, saying that he and lieutenant governor candidate Kathy Hochul would "never waffle on a woman's right to make her own reproductive health care choices."

Now, Cuomo is facing allegations that he has sexually harasssed or otherwise acted inappropriately with five women – four of whom worked for him. While Clinton has not openly criticized Cuomo for the alleged behavior, she has noted the seriousness of the accusations and said they should be investigated.

"These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to," Clinton said in a statement last Monday.

State officials have been more direct with their criticism, as nearly 50 state lawmakers have called for ether Cuomo's resignation or impeachment following the harassment allegations and revelations regarding the administration's failure to accurately report nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul, who would assume the governorship if Cuomo were to leave office, has been largely silent on the harassment allegations but did support an investigation after a second woman, Charlotte Bennett, went public.

"Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously," Hochul said, according to Buffalo News. "I support an independent review."