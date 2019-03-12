Hillary Clinton to join DNC's Perez at party fundraiser

Hillary Clinton is jumping back into the fundraising game, even if she's not running for president again.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will join Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez later this month for a fundraiser in Washington as the party looks to take back the White House in next year’s election, a source familiar with the event confirmed to Fox News.

The event, expected to be attended by roughly 20-30 people, is being billed as a “dinner and conversation” and comes as Democratic candidates are ramping up their campaigns to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE'S NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT

The news of the Clinton event comes a day after the DNC announced it will hold its 2020 national convention in Milwaukee – in a nod to the party’s hopes of winning back Midwestern working-class voters who voted for Trump in a state that Clinton famously avoided in 2016.

Clinton, a former secretary of State under President Barack Obama, has ruled out running for president in 2020. She previously lost the Democratic nomination to Obama in 2008 and to Trump in the general election in 2016.

"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," Clinton told a local New York news station earlier this month, but added that she is "not going anywhere."

"What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again?" she said. "We've just gotten so polarized. We've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."

Clinton has met with numerous Democratic presidential contenders over the last few months, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. She also sat down with former Vice President Joe Biden in February, as he mulls entering the Democratic presidential fray.

Other Democrats Clinton has met with about the 2020 race include former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, an aide said. She has also spoken over the phone with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Fox News' Amy Lieu contributed to this report.