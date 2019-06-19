Hillary Clinton again takes aim at Trump after president's 2020 campaign launch

After President Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign Tuesday, his vanquished 2016 foe couldn't resist taking another shot at him Wednesday.

After Trump's raucous rally in Orland, Florida, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton mocked the president on Twitter Wednesday with a joke about stamina and Trump's media diet.

Her comment came after former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum suggested Clinton "must be EXHAUSTED" after "running through" Trump's mind for so long.

"I can handle it. Blessed with stamina," Clinton wrote. "And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars."

Clinton's latest jab at Trump was the latest in a long line of insults she has sent the president's way since losing in 2016.

Last month, the former secretary of state suggested she had the 2016 election “stolen” from her during a stop of her slumping speaking tour.

Taking the stage with her husband Bill in Los Angeles last month as part of the couple’s “Evening with the Clintons” tour, the former Democratic presidential nominee told the crowd she has been warning potential candidates they could suffer the same fate.

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” the former secretary of state said.