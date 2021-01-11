Hillary Clinton backs impeaching Trump again: 'Removing Trump from office is essential'

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton offered her support for impeaching President Trump a second time, but claimed that the root problem that led to the riot at the Capitol last week – white supremacy – will still remain.

In a Washington Post op-ed published Monday, Clinton asserted that the violent protest "was the tragically predictable result of white-supremacist grievances" that she said were fed by Trump's rhetoric.

"Removing Trump from office is essential, and I believe he should be impeached," Clinton wrote. "Members of Congress who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy and extremism from America."

House Democrats have already drafted an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection," but their timeline for voting on it and then sending it to the Senate remains unclear.

Clinton compared the situation that led to Wednesday to the world before Sept. 11, 2001, claiming that the events that happened on both days were not prevented because of a "failure of imagination," meaning the failure to appreciate the severity of the respective threats. In the current situation, she wrote, it was "the failure to account for the damage that can be done to our nation by a president who incites violence, congressional leaders who fan the flames, and social media platforms that sear conspiracy theories into the minds of Trump’s supporters."

In addition to calling for new and tougher state and federal laws that target extremists, Clinton said that tech companies like Twitter that blocked Trump from their services need to go even further to be effective.

"Twitter and other companies made the right decision to stop Trump from using their platforms, but they will have to do more to stop the spread of violent speech and conspiracy theories," Clinton said, adding that President-elect Joe Biden will have to be diligent in "holding technology platforms accountable."